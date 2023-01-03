From CES 2023 to DualSense Edge, here are the dates to be set – Multiplayer.it

The beginning of 2023 will be eventful for gamers Play Station. Since the PlayStation Game Size calculation is reminiscent of January A lot of interesting news will come, especially for PS5From the news of CES 2023 to the launch of the DualSense Edge later this month. And in between, the announcement and availability of PlayStation Plus games and the debut of Forspoken.

Let’s summarize and remember the most important dates that need to be marked on the calendar:

Tuesday, January 3 Availability of free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023

Availability of free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 Thursday, January 5th Sony presentation at CES 2023 with news on PlayStation VR 2 and PS5

Sony presentation at CES 2023 with news on PlayStation VR 2 and PS5 Wednesday, January 11th PS Plus Extra and Premium games announced for January 2023

PS Plus Extra and Premium games announced for January 2023 Monday, January 16th – Season 1 of The Last of Us on HBO (January 15 in the USA)

– Season 1 of The Last of Us on HBO (January 15 in the USA) Tuesday 17 January January PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games available

January PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games available Tuesday 24 January – Launch of Forsbuken

– Launch of Forsbuken Wed 25 Jan Announcing free PS5 and PS4 games for PlayStation Plus for February 2023

Announcing free PS5 and PS4 games for PlayStation Plus for February 2023 Thursday, January 26th Launching DualSense Edge

As we can see, the news for PlayStation gamers begins tomorrow with the launch of free games in January 2023 for PS5 and PS4 for PS Plus subscribers. In january there are also obviously other announcements related to PlayStation Plus: On January 11th, the games that reach the Extra and Premium catalog will be revealed on the 17th of the same month. However, on January 25th, the announcement that the free games will arrive in February 2023 will come.

During the night between Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 January, it will be the turn of Sony’s conference at CES 2023: the company did not expect anything about what it will show at this event, but the official photo captures PlayStation VR2So it’s clear that the PS5 viewer will be one of the standouts at the event.

The first episode of the highly anticipated episode will be available on Monday, January 16th HBO series The Last of Uswith Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The following week, on January 24, 2023, to be exact, is the launch of the year’s first exclusive PS5 console, or Forspoken, of which a free demo is available. The big deadline for this month is January 26, which is the first day of the release of the DualSense Edge, the expensive and highly customizable PS5 “Pro” controller packed with exclusive features.