Penguins can be fixed, this bug entertains fans – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 Not released in perfect condition, as we know, bugs are often boring, but every now and then you come across a smile-making bug, like the one discovered by a Reddit user. What are we talking about? Battlefiled 2042 Penguins can be repaired.

As you can see in the video below, share on reddit, it is possible to get close to the Antarctic birds and, quite simply, start fixing them as if they were an object. This is a team error or a programming error, but Battlefield 2042 players found it amusing. “Okay, I get it! The game has a lot of problems. But can we all agree that salvageable penguins are a great feature?” These are the words accompanying the video.

Posted in just 11 hours! thousand likes, three awards and over 80 comments are joking about this Battlefield 2042 game feature. There is no shortage of people who remember that birds aren’t real (if you don’t know, don’t ask questions) and others who praise GOTY.

Speaking instead of the real game elements of Battlefield 2042, here are the Christmas skins of the characters and vehicles that were revealed with the latest update.