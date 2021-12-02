Experience Unreal Engine 5 leaks on PS Store – Nerd4.life

Matrix Awakens It appears to be a new project based on the movie series The Matrix, which was leaked from the PlayStation Store and dedicated to it PS5, which is defined as an “experience on Unreal Engine 5‘, so maybe it’s a demo or maybe a real video game based on the series.

Given the intensified anticipation for The Matrix Resurrections that the new movie in the series will hit theaters in January 2022 from which we only saw a new teaser yesterday, it’s possible that The Matrix Awakens is already there and it’s kind of experimental It can be run, or in any case an interactive multimedia project, developed on Unreal Engine 5, as shown in the attached poster, which is shown below.



The Matrix Resurrections, here in the poster, is an experiment on Unreal Engine 5

At the moment, practically nothing is known about it, except for the fact that it is destined to appear on PS5, reports the Reddit user who posted the image and the fact that it should have been taken from the PlayStation Store files.

from a poster It’s hard to guess anything: it’s the classic iconography of the Matrix, with a glimpse of a modern city and the classic characters of the icon appearing in the overlay, with the fonts typically used in movie posters in question. “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience” can be read at the top of the image, and itself is pretty straightforward, except that “The Experience” opens the door to a lot of different possibilities.

it will be Game? Some kind of show of some kind? Interactive promotional materials? All possible and interesting hypotheses, as well as the fact that, being Unreal Engine 5, it will be a project with an advanced and also new technology base, given that at the moment there are no fully developed games on this engine. . It is likely that some information about this will appear in context Game Awards 2021Considering that The Matrix Resurrections is expected to arrive between December and January.