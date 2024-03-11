Pd, Schlein did not deny the wide field after the defeat. Now they are trying again in Basilicata

The defeat in Abruzzo did not change Ellie Schlein's line. “It's always the same from the beginning, from the beginning,” say his people. That is, that 'obstinate unity' which, despite a broad coalition, did not help him win Abruzzo, which clearly confirmed the Melonian Marco Marsilio as president. But for Schlein, this is not year zero of the progressive camp. Indeed, the secretary raises the question. He focuses on the narrow “gap” between the two alliances, which is direction. “By joining forces around a common vision we have reopened the game and bridged the gap at the start of the election campaign”. “It inspires us to continue fighting with even greater determination to create a solid alternative.”

This is what we are trying to do at Basilicata at this time. After the clash of political forces with Angelo Ciorasso, it is hoped that the issue of a united candidacy will soon be resolved. From Dem's reform side comes a warning to the secretary to overestimate the Democratic Party's weight in the nomination. After the first party platform in Sardinia, Abruzzo sees Dems growing at 20% and above (11 points more than the 2019 regional elections) and with 5 stars in free fall. The analysis of the vote today in the Senate with Francesco Bocia highlights the existence of a “black hole” in L'Aquila. “No arrogance, but Conte recognizes our centre,” they say from the Dem minority.

Son to regions, increasing medical contribution to vaccines - Chronicle

However, Schlein moves in a more 'secular' way, privileging the alliance and competitiveness of the proposed proposal. The best solution for success, in short. As long as the alliance holds. Unlike what happened in Abruzzo with the collapse of the 5 Star movement. There are those in the Dems who think it's time for Conte to make a choice: Does he want to stay in coalition to win or grow his own backyard? Meanwhile, minorities are asking Schlein to speed up the lists for the European elections. Meanwhile, with a view to thinking about strengthening the Democratic Party in proportional voting: “We have to put the team. The strength of our directors on the list can bring us two percentage points.” In terms of building alternatives with other opposition forces, the Democratic Party lacked oppositional voices, despite the underperformance of the 5 Star and allied parties at first. “What other way is there? Take away a piece, and it's even worse,” says one big player close to Schlein at The Atlantic. But in the Democratic Party it's a reverse assessment.