Earthquake in Naples, tertiary shock centered on Vesuvian: what happened

Noah French March 12, 2024 2 min read

The scare unfolded eight minutes after 7 p.m. Half of Naples shuddered at the shock of the third degree. But, not this time…

The scare occurred eight minutes after 7 p.m. Naples half trembled, strong, for shock of third degree magnitude. At this time, however, Praditism had nothing to do with it Flagreon fields Because there was an earthquake on the opposite side of the city. At first the shock seemed to come straight from the heart VesuviusInstead the instruments are located near it, in the municipality Paulina Trochia.

The shock was long, which is why it was especially felt by people: the maximum force was twenty seconds, then the movement slowly dissipated for another 40 seconds, however, people no longer felt it.

However, those twenty seconds were enough to cause panic in a large part of the city: the shock was felt from the Vesuvian villages. The historic center of Naples And the tom-tom of anxiety immediately began. As none of the houses showed immediate signs of collapse, some chose to take to the streets. However, everyone raised the alarm via social media and hit the most reliable sources of information to get some news on the seismic event.

The city council kept the evolution of events under close control and particular attention was paid to the area Bridges To verify that no alarm is active. there Civil Defense She was willing to intervene even if she didn't have to.

In a week, next Monday, will be the eightieth anniversary of the last eruption Naples VolcanoThere are events organized to celebrate the date.

However, Vesuvius is not quiet, and precisely this month it has already shown signs of movement.Vesuvian Observatory. Since the beginning of March, several aftershocks have been reported in the area around the volcano, all of them lower in magnitude than yesterday. On March 2, there was a first shock at 5 am and a second at 9.19 am, both measuring 1.1 on the Richter scale. Another tremor of magnitude 1.5 occurred at 4.43 pm on the 5th of this month, which was preceded by an earthquake of magnitude 0.1. Last Saturday was the last signal before today's powerful signal: a magnitude 1.4 earthquake at 6.29 pm.

