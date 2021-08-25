Pasquino comes out in the quarters in the fencing, Italy launched in swimming. From 10.00 pm Finals – OA Sport

Follow live paralysis history: all results in real time with one click

The fence – It’s time for a third attack by Rossana Pasquino, who is still vying for a place in the quarter-finals in just a few moments.

Fence – we remind you that there is a button down in the quarters of the sword, it is Edoardo Giordan, whom we will see again on the podium at 06:00 Italian time.

Fence – Easter there! Net 5-0 against the American Hayes and the closest qualification to the quarter-finals.

The Fence – Blue’s next match will be against Thai Saisoni Gana.

Fence – Rossella Pasquino! Blue beats Jana 5-2 and qualifies for the quarter-finals!

Basketball – The challenge underway between the Netherlands and the United States in the Women’s Championship: The Americans lead 40-34 in the third quarter of the first day of Group B. In the first game of the day, China’s crushing victory 74-25 against Algeria.

Fences – Rossana Pasquino flies to the quarter-finals! The bell beats China’s Rong Xiao 5-2 in the B-Class women’s individual sword event.

CYCLING ON TRACK – The men’s 4,000m category B qualification is underway: Britain’s James Ball and Germany’s Kroos are in the top positions.

CYCLING ON TRACK – won bronze by German Denise Schindler at 3'55 120- and fourth in Class 3 American Clara Brown.

The fence – waiting for blue Rossana Pasquino against Georgian Irma Khitsuriani in category B.

The Duel – Tough comeback for the blue player who was up 14-10 but the Georgian rose in performance and won the last punch having already earned a mini comeback from 10 to 7.

The Duel – The semifinals have been decided: In the men’s B categories, Poland’s Castro will compete against Greece’s Triantavelo and France’s valet against China’s Feng. In Category A, instead, the Chinese derby between Tian Li and the Ukrainian derby between Manko and Demchuk, Jordaan’s executioner.

The Fence – The women’s semi-final is also scheduled: Georgian Irma Khitsuriani Tan will challenge China in Class B and Feduta against Xiao. In Class A, instead, challenges between Hajmasi, Bian and Breus against Tibilashvili. Appointment with the penultimate works starting at 8:30.

Table tennis – a victory for Russian horses! The Blues beat Argentina 3-1 Maria Garrone in the second category of the Women’s Championship in Group A.

Rugby – Australia and Denmark are still on the field in Mixed Group A: Oceanic, leading 21-20 in the second half.

Fence – For the Finals we start at 9.30 Italian with the Bronze Finals while the Gold ones will start at 10.30.

Cycling on track – the women’s 3000m podiums set! In the C1-3 category, Australian Paige Greco won the gold, ahead of China’s Xiaomei Zhang and Germany’s Schindler. At C4 instead, Emily Petricola won the gold: silver for Morelli and bronze for Canadian Shaw.

CYCLING ON TRACK – She also reached her last gold in the 3000m: Sarah Dam Story beat compatriot Krystal Lin-Rittege in the C5 class.

Cycling on the Track – Soon the last two races of the day will begin, the Bronze and Gold Challenge in Class B for the 4000m Nasheli.

Golden Ball – The match between Turkey and Japan began in the fourth group of the Women’s Championship. The second match of the day for women after the party’s victory over Canada 5-1 in the third group. Among the men, Brazil beat Lithuania in Group A and Japan beat Algeria.

Basketball – The match between Great Britain and Canada in Group A of the Women's Championship begins after China and the Netherlands win respectively over Algeria and the United States in Group B.

The Fence – “Unfortunately, there is no sword competition…this time it goes like this. I hope to be able to give you explanations after the races. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and this mission which is not impossible but deferred.” These are the words on the social networks of Bebe Vio who will therefore only play his own “foil” contest.

Course on track – Poland’s Marcin Pollack wins bronze! He slightly beat France’s Alexandre Loveras in the men’s 4000m class B.

CYCLING ON TRACK – Halfway through the race, it was Bangma’s field that collected a nearly three-second advantage over Bate.

Riding a bike on the track – the chase ends before four kilometers! Gold then to Dutchman Pangma and the second step to the British podium finish Bate in the men’s 4000m B class.