The midfielder asked to leave Tottenham

We needed a clear interview with Sky Pet To prove once and for all the will to leave London. Harry Kane made it clear that it was time to thank Tottenham for all these fruitful years and join another team with one goal only: to win. After years of great performances, no award has arrived. And this is precisely one of the reasons for the regret that the English has been maintaining for years: at the age of 27, it is time to take the nicknames home and prove their worth even outside the UK.

Ken Tottenham: What did you say to Gary Neville?

This is the conversation the midfielder had with Gary Neville for it Sky Pet. He didn’t use words to express what he was thinking, and after Mourinho said goodbye, Tottenham fans should put their souls at peace and revive Kane too.

“I don’t know what will happen. Perhaps Levy would want to sell me if a bid of £ 100m came. Hope we have a good relationship – I’ve been in this club for 16 years so I hope we have an honest conversation and find out what to do about it. I don’t want to finish my career with regret, I want to be the best player possible. I feel like I can have another profession, I can play another 7-8 years and I’m not in a hurry. I feel I can be better than I have been until now, I can produce better numbers. I am not afraid to say that I want to be the strongest and that I want to reach the heights that Messi and Ronaldo have reached. My goal is to win titles every year, to score 50, 60, 70 goals every season“.

Tottenham: Harry Kane asked to sell

Tottenham Kane, will the season be the farewell?

