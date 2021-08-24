Aaron Ramsey: Juventus midfielder questioned World Cup qualifiers after suffering a thigh injury

Aaron Ramsey’s participation in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Wales was called into question after Juventus confirmed the midfielder had a thigh injury.

On Tuesday, Rob Paige named Ramsey to his 27-team roster for the friendly against Finland (September 1) and the World Cup qualifiers against Belarus (September 5) and Estonia (September 8), which are still live. Sky Sports.

But Juventus later stated that the 30-year-old had a hamstring problem in Sunday’s 2-2 match with Udinese and would undergo further medical tests on his thigh in 10 days, which could affect the midfielder’s play for Wales. upcoming games.

Ramsey was frustrated after 60 minutes in Juventus’ first game of the season and was replaced by Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini.

A brief statement from Serie A read: “Due to a muscle problem reported at the end of the match against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests at J | Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the major adductor muscle of the right thigh. .

Photo:

Ramsey suffered minor groin and muscle injuries last season



“Within 10 days, he will undergo new tests to determine exact recovery times.”

The Welsh international starred with his country at Euro 2020, reaching the round of 16 and was able to score five assists and two goals in 30 matches in all Juventus competitions last season, despite Andrea Pirlo ignoring Massimiliano’s predecessor, and Allegri during the latter. half of the campaign.

The Torino team is eager to regain the Italian league title after Inter won last season in the Italian Serie A, ending Juventus’ nine-year reign as Italy’s champions.

READ Athletics, Jacobs' surprise announcement. Great Britain: Silver in relay is at risk Please use Chrome browser for an accessible video player

Wales interim coach Rob Page says midfielder Aaron Ramsey has “impressed” him after he was named to the squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.



Paige said of Ramsey’s call-up to Wales’ squad Sky Sports“It’s good that he started again and came back to the ideas of a great coach.

“He really impressed me in the European Championship. It was the first time I worked a lot of the time and I was really impressed, so it doesn’t surprise me that he started the season so well with his club.”

Gareth Bale is four games short to reach a century of matches and is included after returning to the Real Madrid fold under Carlo Ancelotti, while George Thomas, Brennan Johnson and James Lawrence have been selected to replace Ben Kabango and Conor Roberts.

Wales’ match against Belarus in Group E will be played at a neutral venue, the Central Stadium in Kazan, Russia, after sanctions against the Minsk government forced the match to move because the United Kingdom and the European Union could not enter the Eastern European country by plane. .