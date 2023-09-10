September 10, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Fano, the municipality inaugurates a stele in memory of Salvador Allende

Fano, the municipality inaugurates a stele in memory of Salvador Allende

Mirabelle Hunt September 10, 2023 1 min read

The municipality inaugurates a monument in memory of Salvador Allende

Fano – Monday 11 September, 11.30 am, at Palazzetto dello Sport (Via San Lazzaro, 12) Mayor Massimo SiriIn cooperation with a memory consultant, Samuel MascareneAnd to the sports advisor, Barbara BrunoriA stele dedicated to Salvador Allende will be inaugurated.

On the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile, the municipal administration wants to commemorate Salvador Allende and his sacrifices for democracy, freedom and social justice, thus renewing the feelings of solidarity that have so ideally bound our society. For the Chilean people, which was the motivation behind naming the Sports Palace after the President of the Republic of Chile.

Salvador Allende He was a Chilean politician and physician, President of Chile from November 1970 to September 1973, and the first overtly Marxist political figure to be democratically elected to the office of president of any country in the Americas.[5] And according to some, even from the world.

He was deposed by force on September 11, 1973 through a coup carried out by the Chilean army, with the covert support of the CIA and the administration of the President of the United States of America Richard Nixon who, throughout almost the entire term of Allende’s term, vowed to destabilize the country through the use of major economic boycotts ( Legal, etc.), which contributed to his dismissal.

See also  Gp of Leather and Skins Sports event and promotion "All Valdarno Appreciation"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Lukaku was substituted directly in the 66th minute

September 9, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

How many Olympic medals are in the water in Taranto

September 9, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Italy, Lukaku and basketball: the latest

September 9, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Fano, the municipality inaugurates a stele in memory of Salvador Allende

September 10, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Denmark is unhappy with the delay in the delivery of F-35 Lightning II fighters, but this will not affect the transfer of 19 F-16 Fighting Falcons to Ukraine.

September 10, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Fukushima, first lawsuit against release of treated water – breaking news

September 10, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Steel distribution is at a crossroads

September 10, 2023 Karen Hines