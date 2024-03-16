Parkour is an official sport in the United Kingdom

“This is a great moment for parkour, a sport that was born as a game and can be played anywhere and by anyone.” He claims Fukan. But the most important words are those that English Sports Minister Tracey Crouchwhich has Motivated, driven The decision explained that it is “a sport that promotes movement and encourages people to act,” and that is why from now on parkour will be “a new fun, creative and innovative option for those who want to practice outdoor sports activities.”

The British government's decision has opened controversy, because it is a recognized sporting activity. Parkour is now entitled to a portion of sports funding, which in the United Kingdom is derived from the sale of lottery tickets and public charity events. If supporters point out that this discipline already exists in many primary and secondary schools, on the other hand there are critics who do not share this choice. For them, more than just fun, movement and physical condition, parkour is synonymous with risk and discipline that encourages the desire to push one's limits, and may even end up being fatal for the inexperienced. Aside from the many variables at play, it goes without saying that common sense and knowledge of one's body is the only criterion that every tracker (male) or tracker (female) must respect.