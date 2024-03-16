Dates and times of the Miami and New York challenges

The friendly matches scheduled for March will be very important for us Spalletti This happened after two months of invitations Europeans, he will have the opportunity to test the Azzurri. In March, exactly on the 21st and 24thItaly He will play two matches United Statewhere he has been missing since 2005. The national team will challenge two South American teams: Venezuela (At Messi's house) ThenEcuador.

Direct qualification for Euro 2024 was great, because the Azzurri's situation when Spalletti arrived was not simple. The good run took Italy to the European Championship without the risk of the playoffs (which was a real bogeyman). Thanks to a goalless draw with Ukraine, Italy also got the chance to play two friendly matches in March.

It has been said for some time that the national team will travel to the United States, where Thursday 21 March He will play at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, there Leo Messi plays for Inter Miami. At five in the evening local time, ten in the evening Italian time, the match with Venezuela will begin. An unprecedented challenge for the team that had never faced Vinotinto before.

Spalletti caught them, it was very harsh: “PlayStation at 4am before the game, never again.”

Only three days later, on Sunday, March 24, Italy will return to the field, but it will do so at New YorkIt is easy to expect a huge presence of Italian Americans in the stands. At Red Bull Arena he will be the competitorEcuadorStarting at 9pm Italian time. Both matches will be broadcast live on Rai 1.

Italy returns to the United States nineteen years after the last meeting, In the summer of 2005, the opponent was Ecuador. The match ended 1-1. He returns to America nearly thirty years after the Pasadena final, which he lost on penalties to Brazil.

There will certainly be no shortage of controversy surrounding this long journey that arrives practically in the middle of the tournament, before the final rush of the Italian League and the final stage of the European Cups. Spalletti will have the opportunity to evaluate a long line of players in the European Championship, which sees Italy in a very difficult Group B with Spain, Albania and Croatia. The national team will face Albania on June 15, 20 Spain The group will conclude against the Croats on June 24.