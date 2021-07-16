Gaval McGee and Keldon Johnson at the US Olympics to replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love – OA Sport

The two names that will replace Bradley Bell and Kevin Love on the US roster for the Tokyo Olympics have been announced. The first was forced to abdicate because he tested positive for Covid-19 and was therefore forced into quarantine, and the second because he cited his poor form as a reason to give up.

The name that definitely made a lot of noise was Gavel McGee, who has gone over time from Shaquille O’Neal’s target of choice (down to big words, indeed very big words, moving between the two) to a good position at the NBA level. This year, he moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Denver Nuggets, and found himself behind the man who became the best player in the league, Nikola Jokic. He is not new to Team USA, because in the summer of 2009 and 2010 he was invited to the training camp. Between 2012 and 2014, there were some unsuccessful talks with the Philippines. weird story: His mother, Pamela, was a Los Angeles 84th gold medalist and also had time to play in the nascent WNBA in 1997 and 1998.

Keldon Johnson, on the other hand, was part of the Select Team, which supports a team Greg Popovich For these days in Las Vegas preceding the landing in Tokyo. A particularly versatile player for all-round play and no-turns, he played an average of 28.5 minutes with the Coach Pop of the San Antonio Spurs, hitting him 12.5 points per game in his second year in the NBA. And even these days, it turns out to be among the best, and perhaps the best of those who have faced the real team, the team he will now be a part of.

Now they still need to redo Jeramy Grant, who ended up in quarantine even if he didn’t test positive, and the three participated in the NBA Finals, Devin Booker, Chris Middleton E Junior Holiday.

