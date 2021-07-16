July 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gaval McGee and Keldon Johnson at the US Olympics to replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love - OA Sport

Gaval McGee and Keldon Johnson at the US Olympics to replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt July 16, 2021 2 min read

The two names that will replace Bradley Bell and Kevin Love on the US roster for the Tokyo Olympics have been announced. The first was forced to abdicate because he tested positive for Covid-19 and was therefore forced into quarantine, and the second because he cited his poor form as a reason to give up.

The name that definitely made a lot of noise was Gavel McGee, who has gone over time from Shaquille O’Neal’s target of choice (down to big words, indeed very big words, moving between the two) to a good position at the NBA level. This year, he moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Denver Nuggets, and found himself behind the man who became the best player in the league, Nikola Jokic. He is not new to Team USA, because in the summer of 2009 and 2010 he was invited to the training camp. Between 2012 and 2014, there were some unsuccessful talks with the Philippines. weird story: His mother, Pamela, was a Los Angeles 84th gold medalist and also had time to play in the nascent WNBA in 1997 and 1998.

Keldon Johnson, on the other hand, was part of the Select Team, which supports a team Greg Popovich For these days in Las Vegas preceding the landing in Tokyo. A particularly versatile player for all-round play and no-turns, he played an average of 28.5 minutes with the Coach Pop of the San Antonio Spurs, hitting him 12.5 points per game in his second year in the NBA. And even these days, it turns out to be among the best, and perhaps the best of those who have faced the real team, the team he will now be a part of.

READ  The "blue tide" has invaded London. England and Scotland tonight, the oldest competition in history

Now they still need to redo Jeramy Grant, who ended up in quarantine even if he didn’t test positive, and the three participated in the NBA Finals, Devin Booker, Chris Middleton E Junior Holiday.

Photo: La Presse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

I tell you who Falcao was

July 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

ESPN and Wimbledon extend TV rights deal to 2035

July 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Favorites and surprises in the men’s tournament. The United States is in the lead, and Slovenia Doncic…

July 15, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Flood nightmare in Germany, destroying dozens of Audi cars

July 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Spitting on elevators and doorknobs. The Shame of Positive Italian Children – Libero Quotidiano

July 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Physicists managed to lift a glass ball, thrust it into the “quantum world”

July 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gaval McGee and Keldon Johnson at the US Olympics to replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love – OA Sport

July 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt