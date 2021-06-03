Paola Torani, work in progress: this is how my new villa will be

“It’s been a month since I got back and each time I’m more and more in love. I took my mom and brother Barbara whom she hadn’t seen yet, then I’ll take my dad as soon as we can get organized. – says Paola Torani in a long series of videos showing off her whole new home – Then we had to review a few things before meeting the architects who would present the final project.”

Serpellini shows guests the changes and the work that will be carried out, including the garden and the area where the pool will be built. “You know that outside now, I never showed the interiors, today I took the opportunity to make videos in which I explain how the house will be structured … – continues the influencer – it will be completely dismantled: floors removed, bulkheads, many walls … from It is clear that it will be completely rebuilt.”

It presents the “Serpellino” room with playroom, bathroom, guest apartment, bar, the area where the gym and sauna will be built, the double bedroom with bathroom and a large wardrobe. The windows will be enlarged and the walls pulled down to make them very bright. Then the garden: “Look at what peace, how green it is around – continues Turani – and this hedge of jasmine that encloses the entire outer staircase.” With her baby bump and her love, Paula is already over the moon.

Could it be fun for you: