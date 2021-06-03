Chiara Ferragni, the conspiracy theorist after her vaccination

“After more than a year in solitude and fear, I am so happy because this is the first step towards a normal life. Let’s all feed,” Chiara Ferragni wrote in her letter. It is also a way to raise awareness among millions of followers. Then gradually provide updates on post-vaccine conditions in the stories. “The arm pain almost passed, otherwise everything is fine,” “I feel completely normal,” while in one, posted later, the arm with the patch that Ferragni shows is the right arm. And some “conspiracy theorists” attacked her, accusing her of just pretending to receive an injection. “The strong are not vaccinated but they want to vaccinate us to inject poison,” “but vaccine fanatics are not offended by the treatment and are considered stupid?” , Do some of the many illusions that have appeared in the comments.

The influencer’s response wasn’t too late, as he calmly explained through a video: “It makes me laugh because a lot of conspiracy theorists would have thought I pretended to get the vaccine because in the video I seemed to have a different arm with the patch. First, you’re out, and second , I did it on the left arm, simply that the front camera reflects the image. I did it on the left, the one with no black tattoos.” In support of his explanation he provided an illustrative photo. But the explanation was not enough for conspiracy theorists on the web…

It may be interesting to you: