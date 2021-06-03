It’s official: Prime Day arrives on June 21 and 22

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual event will be held On June 21 and 22We’re kicking off summer with unmissable 2-day deals and the best savings Prime can offer. Exceptional shopping awaits Prime customers who will be able to access more than 2 million offers in various categories, including fashion, home, beauty and more, along with many benefits to enjoy incredible entertainment and exclusives on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and more. Prime Day will begin at midnight (00:01) on June 21 and will run until June 22 for Prime customers in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, Australia. What to do if you are not yet a Prime customer? Anyone can sign up and start a free 30-day period of use www.amazon.it/primedday To take advantage of discounts and offers during Prime Day.

On Prime Day, Prime customers will once again be able to choose from over a million offers of small and medium business products, including a selection of products from 14,000 small and medium businesses selling on Amazon.co.uk. During this peak day, and throughout the remainder of 2021, Amazon will invest more than $100 million globally to support the success of small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon by implementing promotional activities to encourage customers to purchase SMB products. Companies that choose to sell their products on Amazon. Prime Day gives them the opportunity to showcase their products to millions of Prime customers around the world who are looking for great deals.

This year too, Alexa and Amazon devices will be the champions of Prime Day, with unmissable deals and more. In fact, starting today, customers will be able to ask Alexa about all the curious things related to Prime Day and set a reminder for the day of the event. Just ask “Alexa, when is Prime Day?” or “Alexa, how long is Prime Day?” , to receive all useful information regarding dates and times. Additionally, by saying on their device “Alexa, keep me up to date on Prime Day,” customers will be automatically notified through notifications of the official start of Prime Day. Finally, on June 21 and 22 saying “Alexa, what are the Prime Day deals?” customers will be able to discover and take advantage of current offers.

Save with Prime Day

48 hours to save on Prime Day: On June 21 and 22, Prime customers will have the opportunity, for two days, to make their purchases at unmissable prices. Prime Day will provide exclusive access to limited-time offers, new product launches and entertainment for all tastes, with the goal of making people spend less and smile a lot more.

On June 21 and 22, Prime customers will have the opportunity, for two days, to make their purchases at unmissable prices. Prime Day will provide exclusive access to limited-time offers, new product launches and entertainment for all tastes, with the goal of making people spend less and smile a lot more. Over 2 Million Views Worldwide: Two days of must-see deals for Prime customers from participating countries who will enjoy over 2 million offers of products worldwide, including the best in fashion, beauty, home care, toys, sporting goods, pet products, electronics, brands and Amazon devices.

Two days of must-see deals for Prime customers from participating countries who will enjoy over 2 million offers of products worldwide, including the best in fashion, beauty, home care, toys, sporting goods, pet products, electronics, brands and Amazon devices. Offers start immediately! Starting today, Prime customers can start shopping early with many exclusive offers, including: amazon music Prime customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up for savings thanks to the best offer ever: four months of free use with unlimited access to more than 70 million ad-free songs and hundreds of thousands of podcasts available to all Amazon Music customers. audible: Prime customers have access to a free 30-day trial of Audible, and by confirming their subscription, they will receive an Amazon.co.uk gift voucher worth €15 to be used on thousands of products and 20% off the Audible subscription for the first 12 months. The subscription includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of original content, audiobooks, podcasts, and more. amazon fashion : Customers can shop a selection of products from their favorite influencers, at 20% off, and visit amazonfashioneu on Instagram to discover the latest Prime Day deals from their favorite fashion brands. a house : You can save 10% or more on furniture, select rugs, and home décor including prints and decorations. Exclusive benefits also on select smart switches, kitchen and bathroom appliances. Automotive and gardening tools and accessories : You can save 20% on auto products and 20% on tools like compressors and tire repair kits. Also offers on electrical equipment, tool kits, and household products. Wrote Customers can take advantage of offers and discounts on Kindle e-books by visiting the site amazon.it/kindle-ebooks and choose “Kindle eBooks on offer” for more information. Kindle Unlimited : 3 months of free use of Kindle Unlimited. Enjoy the benefits of unlimited access to over a million e-books on any device. For eligible Prime customers only. Terms and conditions apply. a kitchen: Lots of offers on blenders and other small appliances, 10% off select air fryers. Kids Games Savings are easy with deals on toys, learning, technical toys, building kits, art and craft toys, inflatables and rides. Amazon brands Solimo-branded: Save up to 20% on select products from Amazon brands, including electronics, home accessories, and sporting goods, through Amazon Basics, Umi Eono, and furniture and furnishing products for every environment from Alkove, Rivet, and Movian. Commercial health and personal care products and Happy Belly snacks. Amazon Basics Save up to 20% on Amazon Basics batteries, up to 20% on third-party Amazon Basics products, and up to 15% on select Amazon Basic accessories. Amazon platform to launch : Up to 50% off select products from startups right now at the Amazon Launchpad

Starting today, Prime customers can start shopping early with many exclusive offers, including:

Lots of ways to support small and medium-sized businesses

Spend £10 and get £10 From Monday 7 June until Sunday 20 June, customers who spend €10 on products and small and medium-sized brands on Amazon.it, including items from Amazon Made in Italy, Hand Made and Launchpad, will receive a €10 voucher for use in Prime Day. This promotion was fully funded by Amazon to connect local SMBs with customers.

From Monday 7 June until Sunday 20 June, customers who spend €10 on products and small and medium-sized brands on Amazon.it, including items from Amazon Made in Italy, Hand Made and Launchpad, will receive a €10 voucher for use in Prime Day. This promotion was fully funded by Amazon to connect local SMBs with customers. More small and medium-sized businesses than ever before : This year, more than 300,000 sales partners globally will be included in the “spend 10 € get 10 €” promotion – more than double the sales partners listed last year – giving customers the opportunity to support them again. In addition to small and medium-sized companies – the size of companies through their purchases.

: This year, more than 300,000 sales partners globally will be included in the “spend 10 € get 10 €” promotion – more than double the sales partners listed last year – giving customers the opportunity to support them again. In addition to small and medium-sized companies – the size of companies through their purchases. Custom ShowTo allow customers to easily support small and medium businesses during this peak day, Amazon has created a dedicated offer for their products on amazon.it/pmi

How to shop on Prime Day

Visit the site www.amazon.it/primedday And discover many exclusive promotions dedicated to Prime customers, active on a wide range of the best brands. But the savings opportunities are not over: