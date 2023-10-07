Only then will the rain come, date » ILMETEO.it

Turning point: After mid-October rains arrive



The real fall season comes after mid-October. This is the message from the latest weather updates. Simply put, after an endless summer, get ready to change your wardrobe.

Eyes are particularly focused on the Atlantic sector, where a so-called broad depression area could regain strength Iceland depression. It is, basically, the “Forge of Troubles”, The heart of autumn is poised to send torrential downpours, first to the United Kingdom, France and the Iberian Peninsula, then the Mediterranean and then Italy.

By the middle of the month, approx October 15 to 20 As the diagram below shows, a series Storms (indicated by the letter “B“) may descend in latitude, first affecting Central Europe, then Italy, and plunging directly into the Mediterranean Sea. If this is confirmed, it cannot be ruled out. heavy rainEven in a stormy state, snow returns to mountains above 2200-2400 meters above sea level. Hurricanes descend from the North Atlantic after mid-October It must be underlined that this will not be an anomaly: this period of the year is actually very delicate due to the strong differences created between completely different air masses, especially in recent months we have experienced unusual temperatures with indeterminate heat. . A determining factor The temperature of our oceans is still highCan provide the energy (more moisture in the lower layers of the atmosphere) for the development of massive storm cells capable of dumping large amounts of water onto the ground in the space of a few hours: Unpopular flash flood.

On the other hand, from a climatic point of view, the weeks between October and November are usually characterized by the arrival of deep Atlantic depressions, which can unfortunately occur. A catastrophic flood. Even recent history is full of examples in this sense: Genoa and Cinque Terre (2011), Maremma and Umbria (2012), Sardinia (2013), Piedmont, Liguria and Lombardy (2014).

We will have a chance to talk about this and areas at risk in our next updates When the course of disturbances is certainly well understood: let us confine ourselves for the present to the construction of this subtle phase. Bad weather while waiting Second half of October.