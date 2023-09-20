No more harm using bleach: If you use it this way you will not be at any risk

Bleach, a common chemical in many homes, plays a vital role in cleaning and disinfecting.

This disinfectant is often used for Surface disinfectionSanitary ware and clothing. However, it is important to understand how to use it correctly for its effectiveness Reducing risks For health and surfaces.

Bleach is A valuable ally When it comes to keeping your clothes and linens in perfect hygienic and clean conditions. However, it is necessary to use this Chemical product Properly and safely to avoid tissue damage and ensure optimal results.

How to use bleach in the washing machine without risks

It can cause bleaching, if used excessively Damage to clothing. Bleach is known for its ability to bleach, but this also means it can cause it fading Of colored fabrics if used on them. Avoid using it on Colorful clothes Or sensitive to prevent its deterioration. Continuous exposure to bleach can Weaken tissue fibersThis makes it less durable and more susceptible to tearing and premature wear.

If bleach is spilled directly on fabric or if it is not diluted properly, it can cause drying Permanent spots and discolouration. Ovarian spots are often noticeable and difficult to remove. Silk, wool and linen They are particularly delicate and can be damaged beyond repair. Avoid using it on sensitive fabrics.

Being an aggressive chemical that can cause Skin irritation If it comes into contact with unprotected skin, wear gloves when handling. Always remember to read fabric labels and product instructions before use and pay attention to the specific directions on the bleach you are using.

Fabric selection: Before using bleach, always check the label on the fabric of your clothes. Bleach is ideal for white or slightly bleached laundry. Do not use bleach on colored or delicate fabrics, as it may cause fading or damage.

mitigation: Bleach must be diluted before use. Follow the instructions on the bottle carefully to determine how much bleach to use. Typically, it is recommended to add about half a cup of bleach to a standard load of laundry.

Uniform distribution: Before running the washing machine, make sure that the bleach is well distributed in the water. Avoid pouring bleach directly on fabric, as it may cause stains or local damage.

Wash first: If you have concerns about bleach coming into contact with fabrics too aggressively, set a pre-rinse cycle before starting the main cycle. This way, the fabrics are rinsed to remove any bleach residue before the actual washing.

Water temperature: Bleach works best with hot water, so make sure your washer is set to the temperature recommended on the product or clothing label. However, always make sure that the fabrics can withstand high temperatures.

Washing machine maintenance: After using bleach, run an empty wash cycle or with an old load of white laundry to remove any bleach residue from the washer.

Safe storage: Store bleach in a cool, dry place, out of reach of children and tightly closed in an airtight container.



