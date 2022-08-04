The heat is still sweltering until Saturday, look at the expected temperatures!





African high pressure is constantly increasing and temperatures can only rise relentlessly, especially in areas far from sea breezes. It is northern Italy in particular that suffers the most from warming, as today we have easily reached 35 degrees Celsius, a temperature at home now in this extremely hot and dry summer, but in fact masking an anomaly of more than 4-5 °C compared to averages.

In the next few days the heat will get more intense so that in the Po Valley we can reach temperatures of 38-39°CEspecially between Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. Great heat also along the Tyrrhenian side with peaks 37-38°C Between Lazio and Campania. The values ​​do not differ much in Sardinia, Sicily, and Basilicata. Only a little less hot on the Adriatic side, but the heat will take a toll here.

Thursday Today will be the “least hot” of the next three days.

Friday and Saturday The hottest day of the week, after which there will be a slight dip in temperature from Sunday thanks to the arrival of showers and thunderstorms scattered in the north (We told you about it in this article). Obviously, this is a very clear and light thermal drop, which will not remove moisture and thermal anomalies from Italy.