August 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The heat is still sweltering until Saturday, look at the expected temperatures!

The heat is still sweltering until Saturday, look at the expected temperatures!

Karen Hines August 4, 2022 1 min read


African high pressure is constantly increasing and temperatures can only rise relentlessly, especially in areas far from sea breezes. It is northern Italy in particular that suffers the most from warming, as today we have easily reached 35 degrees Celsius, a temperature at home now in this extremely hot and dry summer, but in fact masking an anomaly of more than 4-5 °C compared to averages.

In the next few days the heat will get more intense so that in the Po Valley we can reach temperatures of 38-39°CEspecially between Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. Great heat also along the Tyrrhenian side with peaks 37-38°C Between Lazio and Campania. The values ​​do not differ much in Sardinia, Sicily, and Basilicata. Only a little less hot on the Adriatic side, but the heat will take a toll here.

Thursday Today will be the “least hot” of the next three days.

Friday and Saturday The hottest day of the week, after which there will be a slight dip in temperature from Sunday thanks to the arrival of showers and thunderstorms scattered in the north (We told you about it in this article). Obviously, this is a very clear and light thermal drop, which will not remove moisture and thermal anomalies from Italy.

See also  But is summer really over? We reveal if (and when) LUCIFER, HOT AFRICAN WILL RETURN »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Monkeypox, a case in Livorno. ASL: “The patient is fine”

August 3, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

INGV participates in the launch of the HERMES scientific payload

August 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

How will we get out of the African tunnel? And when? WEATHER TOWARD FERRAGOSTO »Meteo Tuscany

August 3, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

6 min read

The Democratic Party’s consensus is already in jeopardy. Verdi, C and De Maio’s Doubts – Politics

August 4, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Decree issued on July 29 describes the developments

August 4, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Another cover for Vanessa Incontrada’s body positivity :: Sue Today’s Blog

August 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

The heat is still sweltering until Saturday, look at the expected temperatures!

August 4, 2022 Karen Hines