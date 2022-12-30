No cars on the green belt

The pollution is terrible and the mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri Choose to copy The model was already tested on Christmas Eve. Parking days for some car types go from two to three, and traffic is prohibited on the green belt [qui la mappa]. High concentrations of Pm10, fine particles, exceeded critical values ​​even yesterday. And for the next few days, with good weather not leaving Rome, the situation did not improve. That was enough to sign the decree.

Traffic stop times and stationary cars

In measure, in addition Barriers are already installed in a fixed mannerA ban on Euro 3 petrol and Euro 4 diesel vehicles was established. Stop for Euro 2 diesel powered motorcycles and scooters as well. Suspension is valid at following times

On 30 December 2022, 06.30 to 09.30 hrs

On 31 December 2022, 06.30 to 09.30 hrs

On 2 January 2023, from 06.30 to 09.30 and from 16.30 to 20.00

All other restrictions

It’s not just the cars on the pole. There are other barriers as well. On 30 and 31 December 2022 and 2 January 2023, throughout the municipal area, the use of domestic heat generators powered by woody biomass (in the presence of an alternative heating system) that do not comply with the expected values ​​is prohibited. At least for 3 star class. Again: a complete ban on open flames of any kind. All vehicles are prohibited from stopping with engine running. Improvements to the street washing system were requested and imposed. Restrictions will also increase.

On 31 December 2022, heating systems will be switched off in all non-essential public offices throughout the municipal area.

