December 30, 2022

United Cup, Day 2 summary: Great Britain, Greece and USA, France and Switzerland doing well.

It’s done Day two of the United Cup, and the challenges that started on the first day ended. The tournament, in its first edition, will now continue with the second round of groups and will conclude on January 8 after the final stages.

In Group Ain Perth, Greece closes accounts with Bulgaria. In the first singles match, Bulgarian Kuzmanov defeated Pervolarakis. Then came the turn Maria ZacharyHe defeated his opponent Domoa 6-3 6-2. To close out the match, the pair won the mixed doubles for the Greeks Sakari/Chitsibas Over rivals Topalova/Andreev: 6-4 6-4. Greece won 4-1.

In Group BIn Brisbane, Switzerland beat Kazakhstan 5-0. First it was Jill Teichmann who defeated her rival, Kulambayeva, and then she thinks about it. Stan Wawrinka to demolish Alexander Public By far, the most incredible matchup of the competition. The reigning Swiss champion took the match and finished the score 6-3 7-6(3). In doubles, Teichmann/Huesler lost to Gulambayeva/Public.

The Group C, based in Sydney, hosted the most interesting matches of the day. USA got off to a bad start with the loss Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova. Then he thought Francis Thiafoe The Stars and Stripes defeated Thomas Machak, who retired due to injury in the second set, to set up the deciding point for the national team’s victory. Ineffectual, at this point, the double, the Americans won in any case Pegula/Fritz Bouzkova/Lehecka vs.

In Group D saw Great Britain beat Australia For 3-2. It was to take the scene Jason KublerHe was defeated by surprise Daniel Evans 6-3 7-6(3). This decision did not affect the outcome of the match as British Darts had already won the first match of the day against Australian English. Even the doubles didn’t have much influence with a win against the Australian pairing of Stozer/Pierce Dart/O’Mara.

The F group i saw France won by a goal Completely against Argentina. Transalpines won the first game 5-0 Caroline GarciaShe defeated Podoroska 6-2 6-0 in a non-appeal match. Eternal Adrian Mannarino Then he imposed himself Frederick Correa 6-1 6-0. Even in the doubles the Argentines did not stand out, and the pair of Garcia/Roger-Vasselin dominated their opponents Podoroska/Etcheverry.

They will start from tonight Second rounds of groups.

