Donald Trump is no longer among the 400 richest people in America, Michael Jordan enters: Forbes ranks who (and with what wealth)

Donald Trump is out, Michael Jordan is in. American magazine Forbes It recently published a list of the 400 richest people in America. And there is no dearth of news. The former US president drops out – for the second time in three years – from the prestigious top 400. «With an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, Trump ranks $300 million off the threshold. Forbes 400 An annual measure of the richest people in America, Trump has been obsessed with for decades, lying relentlessly to journalists to try to climb the list,” writes US magazine. The $600 million drop in Trump’s net worth appears to stem mainly from problems with Truth, the social media site he created after he was kicked out of Twitter and Facebook. .

New entry

And if Trump drops out of the ranks, it also means someone will take his place. For example, basketball star Michael Jordan entered the world for the first time. Forbes 400. The former NBA star has an estimated net worth of $3 billion. It was the sale of his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets that allowed him to make the leap and enter the ranks.

Top 10 places on the list

In the remaining, drawn list Forbes There are mainly entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, owners of sports teams and managers of large corporations. Company of America. Elon Musk reclaims the title of the nation’s richest man, and despite his controversial takeover of Twitter — now renamed X — Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX and more can still count on the enormous revenue generated. His estimated net worth is $251 billion, the same as last year. Rounding out the podium are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – 161 billion – and Oracle founder Larry Ellison (158 billion). Collectively, America’s 400 Scrooges are worth $4.1 trillion, up $500 billion from last year. The top ten finishers on the Forbes list are all men. From fourth to tenth place we see: Warren Buffett (121 billion), Larry Page (Google, 114 billion), Bill Gates (Microsoft, 111 billion), Sergey Brin (Google, 110 billion), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta, 106 billion) , Steve Palmer (Microsoft, 101 billion), Michael Bloomberg (96 billion).

Photo credit: EPA/Peter Foley

