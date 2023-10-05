New in the US: By train between Orlando and Miami with Brightline

Brightline, Only provider of links through Modern and eco-friendly intercity trains in America, announced the start of service to Orlando International Airport. Get ready for a new travel experience in between Orlando and South Florida (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach) The site already has rides to book gobrightline.com Or by downloading the Brightline app on iOS and Android.

“The opening of the Orlando route represents our solid business model. We saw incredible enthusiasm for this connection between Central and South Florida “, he announced Patrick Goddard, Chairman Brightline. “I encourage everyone to plan their trip with Brightline as they launch service in Orlando before peak season.“.

For a limited period of time, Broadline’s one-way Smart Fare starts at $79 for adults and $39 for children. Groups of 4 or more automatically qualify for an additional 25% discount on SMART fares. The SMART service allows you to carry comfortable leather seats in business class, free Starlink WiFi, multiple sockets and USB and a wide variety of food and beverages for sale.

One-way premium fares start at $149 and offer a first-class experience with added amenities including an exclusive premium lounge, priority boarding, checked baggage and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Broadline also offers a variety of promotions dedicated to different types of passengers. For example, for business customers, Brightline for Business A portal dedicated to companies that can save with fixed fare trips. Or, starting this fall, Students After creating a Brightline account using an active email, eligible email domains can get up to 25% off SmartRides.

The college or university they attend. In the end, Travel agents They can sign up now for information on dedicated rates. Broadline plans to offer commission payments in the future and GDS booking capability by the end of 2023.

Service Brightline to Orlando departed on September 24 to us. In the fall, travelers can travel from South Florida to Orlando, including seasonal events Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World.

Foodies can take the opportunity to visit Epcot’s International Wine and Food Festival, SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival, and Orlando’s many Michelin-starred restaurants. Knife & Spoon Inside The Ritz-Carlton OrlandoOr treat yourself to an experience Omakase at Kadence, located in the Audubon Gardens District, and Bacán features contemporary Central and South American fare inside the spectacular Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

This fall, visitors will be able to see one A HEAT game or your favorite artist’s work at Kaseya Center, Stop in Fort Lauderdale to cheer on the legendary Lionel Messi as Inter Miami kicks off its first season with CF, check out the murals in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, enjoy brunch at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach, and enjoy one of Miami’s best food festivals. Dance the night away with the South Beach Seafood Festival or the III Points Music Festival.

Explore one of the many neighborhoods surrounding Brightline stations in Miami (Wynwood, Design District, Downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, South Beach), Aventura, Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Flagler Village, FAT Village), Boca Raton and Palm Beach (Square , downtown Clematis Street, Worth Avenue).

Brightline offers convenient connections to South Florida ports and many of the region’s beaches.

Connect to Brightline+

In Orlando, transportation and mobility options meet every visitor’s needs with Brightline+ products, bookable directly through the Brightline app and website. Upon booking, guests will receive a confirmation email closer to their travel date and instructions on how to add extras such as parking, checked baggage and Brightline + Mobility options.

In South Florida, stations Brightline They are within walking distance to major attractions. For those looking to travel beyond the city centres, Brightline+ Offers a wide range of mobility options to take guests to and from stations. Request an Uber in advance during the train reservation process or opt for walking services including fixed-route pickup and airport shuttles, nearby electric vehicles that pick up guests within a three-mile radius, and dedicated event shuttles.

Guests with PREMIUM reservations also have access to the service First and last mile of Brightline with Uber rides to and from the station Free anywhere in South Florida within a five mile radius. To view all available Brightline+ services, visit gobrightline.com/mobility.

With more reasons to choose Brightline connecting two of Florida’s fastest-growing regions, guests are also invited to sign up for the newsletter. gobrightline.com Know all the latest news. To learn more about where Brightline can take you, visit the Explore Reason to Ride page.

About Brightline

Brightline is America’s only modern, green, high-speed rail service. The company currently connects Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach and Orlando on September 22, 2023. Brightline was recognized by FAST as one of the most innovative companies in transportation and included in Condé Nast’s 2023 Hot List Traveler. For great new ways to travel. Offering a guest-centric experience designed to reinvent rail travel and take cars off the road, Broadline plans to bring its award-winning service to other cities and congested routes across the country, closer to airline connections and longer drives, immediately. It plans to connect Las Vegas with Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.