October 29, 2022

Solar time is back in Italy and 2022 starts from October 29 to 30

Noah French October 29, 2022 1 min read

Solar time returns to Italy. On the night between Saturday, October 29, 2022 and Sunday, October 30, 2022, we change: At 3 a.m., the hands of the clock will move back one hour. The change will allow you to fall asleep within an hour immediately. At the same time, one hour of natural light is lost as we move into the second half of fall and then into winter. Standard time will remain in effect until Sunday, March 26, 2023, when daylight savings time is restored.

For now, the extension of the summer season by another month – until the end of November – remains only a hypothesis. In the process, in a context where energy costs are a major issue, the Lancet Regional Heath Europe journal appealed together with the Italian Environmental Medicine Association (CIMA) and consumer non-profit organizations and civil society representatives. A petition on change.org collected 58,000 citizen subscriptions in just one week. In the Sima appeal, representatives of consumers, experts, politicians, companies and civil society are asking the government to temporarily suspend the change to solar time until at least November 30.

