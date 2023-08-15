Netflix officially confirms the streaming of games on TV and PC, but not in Italy at the moment

Netflix Beta testing of Play video games Included in the subscription via computers and televisions. At the moment, the beta phase is only active in Canada and the United Kingdom.
To start, the beta will roll out to select Smart TV models in both countries, and will be rolling out to PC and Mac via Netflix.com over the next few weeks. However, the test will not include all the games in the catalog, but only Two addresses: Oxenfree by Night School Studio (Netflix owned team) and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-collecting arcade game.
when playing Smart TVs The smartphone must be used as a control unit, through the application already detected a few days ago. However, from PC and Mac, you can use the mouse and keyboard. At the moment, consoles are not mentioned, so it is not clear if they can be used to play Netflix titles via PC/Mac.
Netflix’s message about TV and computer games
Netflix explains, “The purpose of this limited beta is to test our console and game streaming technology, and to improve the experience for members over time. Games on TV will work on selected devices Our partners include: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices, TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. More devices will be added from time to time.
By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games more accessible for our members around the world to play. While we’re still at the beginning of our gaming journey, we’re excited to bring joy to partners with games. We look forward to receiving feedback from our beta testers and sharing more information. As we continue our journey.”
