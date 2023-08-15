Netflix officially confirms the streaming of games on TV and PC, but not in Italy at the moment

Netflix Beta testing of Play video games Included in the subscription via computers and televisions. At the moment, the beta phase is only active in Canada and the United Kingdom.

To start, the beta will roll out to select Smart TV models in both countries, and will be rolling out to PC and Mac via Netflix.com over the next few weeks. However, the test will not include all the games in the catalog, but only Two addresses: Oxenfree by Night School Studio (Netflix owned team) and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-collecting arcade game.

when playing Smart TVs The smartphone must be used as a control unit, through the application already detected a few days ago. However, from PC and Mac, you can use the mouse and keyboard. At the moment, consoles are not mentioned, so it is not clear if they can be used to play Netflix titles via PC/Mac.