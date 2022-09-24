Whatsapp: Big news coming soon

WhatsApp is preparing to fill the news. According to what has emerged, the messaging platform will soon welcome the very useful new features that consumers have been asking for in the past months.

The WhatsApp It is still considered the number one messaging platform in the world today. Despite all the years it brings with it and the fierce competition from a giant like cable. The developer team, always caring about it, has definitely fueled this phenomenon over time Keep the app updated.

And it will be the same in the future, at least, according to the rumors and rumors that have emerged recently. Specifically, it appears that a completely new and very useful feature for everyone is coming soon. Found in Trial version 2.22.21.7 It was released a few hours ago on devices with it installed Android.

WhatsApp, all the details on the latest news are coming

Just a few months ago, one Trial version of WhatsApp for iOS I revealed to everyone a suitable job. In other words, the ability to detect if the device is activated Do Not Disturb Modeto show users a status notification Missed call or a specific message. Now everything can also be extended to Android. Only a few hours ago, in fact, the beta version 2.22.21.7 was released which – among other things – can boast of this add-on.

Everything was taken care of by WABetaInfo experts, who were able to get their hands on the applications studied by the company’s developer team in advance. so too For devices with green Android An alert will be generated automatically when a user is searched while in Do Not Disturb mode. The other party will not know that the call was lost because the above function was active.

To this day, however, everything remains under development. So it’s too early to think about the possibilities release timing. Several times over the years, innovative tools have appeared on WhatsApp that have been slow to arrive, or even put back “in the pipeline”. We’ll see if it’s really a work in progress this time around and can consider releasing a stable version by the end of the year. More news will definitely pop up over the next few weeks.