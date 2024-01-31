January 31, 2024

NATO alert, a scramble between German fighters and a Russian bomber on the border: what happened

Samson Paul January 31, 2024 2 min read

There is an alert to NATO due to a stampede between German fighters and a Russian warplane. Today, the German Air Force spotted a military reconnaissance plane…

It's NATO's warning For one Crowd Between German fighters and a Russian warplane. Today the German Air Force detected a Russian military reconnaissance aircraft without a transponder signal. It was located in international airspace, off the island of Rügen, above the Baltic Sea.

Putin's secret “bunker” 30 kilometers from the NATO border. “Helipads, yachts and a personal waterfall discovered by a drone.”

If he competes

German Eurofighter fighters circled the sky in alert mode. The Russian military plane was escorted briefly before heading east again. The German Luftwaffe itself writes it on the X and Welt reports it. An almost similar case occurred in April 2023.

former

It is the second incident of this kind. Eurofighter aircraft intercepted the plane and escorted it until it “returned east.” Russian reconnaissance plane Ilyushin 20 It was again spotted over the Baltic Sea flying without an identification signal. According to the Air Force, this triggered the alert team at Laji Air Base.

the team

The alert team usually consists of two Eurofighter aircraft that stand within a few minutes to check for potential threats or, if necessary, to repel them. However, checks exchanged are largely routine.

