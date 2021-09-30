India: 14567, toll-free for the elderly, active from tomorrow – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – New Delhi, Sep 30 – India has launched its toll-free number for seniors: 14567, known as Elder Line, and the first toll-free number that can be used across the country will be active from tomorrow.



The government, which provided and financed it, makes it clear that it wants to provide with this Telefono Azzurro for the elderly, a platform of information and support for the most vulnerable citizens and the people who support them. Employees who answer seven days a week, from 8 to 20 calls on the number that is easy to memorize, will be able to respond to legal problems, pensions, bureaucratic issues, but not only: the line will provide psychological counseling and immediate assistance, in case of reports of abuse . The initiative was funded by the Tata Trusts and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which provides technical support to the Ministry of Social Justice, which adopted the project, based on the positive experience of similar initiatives already underway in 17 Indian states.



According to a recent study by Agewell, an Indian NGO working on the well-being of the elderly, which estimates that by 2050 the country will number around 300 million elderly people, the generation gap has widened dramatically during the pandemic. , to the limitations and isolation imposed by long lockdowns. (Dealing).

