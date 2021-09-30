September 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

India: 14567, toll-free for the elderly, active from tomorrow – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul September 30, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – New Delhi, Sep 30 – India has launched its toll-free number for seniors: 14567, known as Elder Line, and the first toll-free number that can be used across the country will be active from tomorrow.

The government, which provided and financed it, makes it clear that it wants to provide with this Telefono Azzurro for the elderly, a platform of information and support for the most vulnerable citizens and the people who support them. Employees who answer seven days a week, from 8 to 20 calls on the number that is easy to memorize, will be able to respond to legal problems, pensions, bureaucratic issues, but not only: the line will provide psychological counseling and immediate assistance, in case of reports of abuse . The initiative was funded by the Tata Trusts and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which provides technical support to the Ministry of Social Justice, which adopted the project, based on the positive experience of similar initiatives already underway in 17 Indian states.

According to a recent study by Agewell, an Indian NGO working on the well-being of the elderly, which estimates that by 2050 the country will number around 300 million elderly people, the generation gap has widened dramatically during the pandemic. , to the limitations and isolation imposed by long lockdowns. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

Paris, former President Sarkozy was convicted of illegal financing

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

The country with the highest number of vaccinations in the world is ready to return to normal

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

This man’s surreal ending – Libero Quotidiano

September 29, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

India: 14567, toll-free for the elderly, active from tomorrow – Ultima Ora

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Kovit data: 3,804 cases and 51 deaths in 24 hours. The positive rate equal to 1.23%, decrease in ultra treatments

September 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Then the bank must compensate the customer

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

A Quiet Weekend in Prelude to a Monday of Troubled Weather

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines