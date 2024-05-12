6 Hours of Spa 2024 TV times: Live on Discovery+ and Eurosport – News

Everything is ready for the spa

After Losail and Imola, the World Endurance Championship (WEC) returns to the track this weekend for the third round of the season. The venue for the event will be the historic district of Spa FrancorchampsWhere the famous race will be held permanently 6 raw. Unlike other Grand Challenges, the weekend program at the Ardennes Circuit will be different from usual, so much so that the first free practice session will take place this morning, rather than Friday.

Everything is expected in one daySo, According to tradition At Spa, Toyota presents itself with the aim of reasserting itself after the success it achieved at Imola in Ferrari’s home country, while at the same time being required to defend itself not only from the return of Ferrari, but also from Porsche, which was its own. He took the podium in the Hypercar class again in the final round on the “Enzo e Dino Ferrari” circuit.

Program and live broadcast

Therefore, the first free training sessions will be held today, but will not be broadcast live on television or via live broadcast. The only way to understand the first signals of the teams will be on the official website of the WEC Championship (fiawec.com), where it will be possible to follow the live timing. A different story for PL3, available on both fiawec.tv (And also on Eurosport and Discovery+ apps) but also and above all YoutubeAnd for free. The same channels, this time by subscription, for the qualifications that are added to them Eurosport 2 (Sky channel 211) to broadcast the race live, and in the latter case with two live broadcasts. First, from the beginning From 12:30 pm to 2:50 pmAnd the second From 4.15 pm to 7.30 pmwhich will cover the last part of the 6 hours.

6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps 2024: TV broadcast times

Thursday 9 March

11.30am – Free Training 1 (Live Stream Only)

5.30pm – Free Training 2 (Live Stream Only)

Friday, March 10

11.00am – Free Training 3 (Live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, fiawec.tv and YouTube)

2.45pm – Qualifiers (Live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app and fiawec.tv)

Saturday 11 May

1.00pm – Race (Live on Eurosport App, Discovery+ App, fiawec.tv and Eurosport 2, from 12.30pm to 2.50pm and 4.15pm to 7.30pm)