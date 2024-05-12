The seventh postponement reaches the plastic tax. The sugar tax has been in place since July, but with a weak start

Listen to the audio version of the article

Seventh extension of Plastic taxuntil July 2026, while for Sugar tax The extensions end here, and the measure is scheduled to take effect from July 1 in a simplified version, and then enter into full force from July 2026. The latter has already received protests from companies. These two taxes generate revenues of about 650 million annually.

Edit

The changes are contained in the government’s sealed amendment Additional Bonus Law Decree, is under discussion in the Senate. Here the extension of the plastic tax appears: it entered into force from July 1, 2024 to July 1, 2026. However, the sugar tax has been reduced: for finished products, it reaches €5.00 per hectoliter (from €10.00), but, starting from July 1, 2026 ( As in the original rule of the 2020 maneuver), it returns to €10.00 per hectolitre; For products designed for use after dilution, it drops to €0.13 per kilogram, but from 1 July 2026 (as in the original rule of the 2020 Budget) it returns to €0.25 per kilogram.

Businessmen protest

“We learned that there was an amendment sealed by the government – it is a suspension Whistle, the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Association of Confindustria – aims not to postpone the implementation of the sugar tax, a tax that only affects soft drinks even when they are sugar-free. A few weeks before the date of its entry into force, scheduled for July 1, 2024, this reckless act, if confirmed, represents a cold shower after repeated statements about not wanting to harass companies and reassurances given to the sector even in recent weeks on the topic . We are confident that the political will of this government is consistent with the positions it has always supported, to avoid being the first to impose a tax that is always defined as useless and harmful.

the origin

The 2020 budget law of the Conte government Yellow red It has introduced two new taxes: the plastic tax, i.e. the tax on the consumption of single-use plastic products, and the sugar tax, i.e. the tax on the consumption of sweetened non-alcoholic beverages. The two taxes, designed to target the use of polluting single-use plastics and the consumption of unhealthy sugary drinks, quickly proved too complex to implement, and sparked a revolt among companies in the two affected sectors.

Taxes

The plastic tax is a fixed value tax of €0.45 that producers, importers and consumers must pay for every kilo of product in the country. Plastic, sold or bought. A sugar tax is a tax that affects sugar consumption Sweetened soft drinks At a rate of 10 euros per hectoliter in the case of finished products and 0.25 euros per kg in the case of products intended for use after dilution.