What is the “cannibalistic” solar storm hitting Earth?

16 Earths (see image below) The vast sunspot cluster has generated magnetic fields and at least five bursts of solar plasma, many of which could coalesce to form a “cannibalistic” solar storm in Earth’s atmosphere today. NOAA classifies solar storms on a five-point scale, where G4 is “severe” and G4 is ongoing. Severe solar storms can cause power outages and affect satellite and high-frequency radio communications. However, those operating in these industries have adaptations to protect their equipment during these storms. These safeguards include backup systems and radiation shielding, temporary changes in operations. However, a possible new storm can be made known to the public by colored auroras (which already happened this night between Friday and Saturday) which are also visible in our latitudes. We expect this activity to continue through Sunday.

All this is due to the region of extremely strong magnetic fields beneath the sunspot cluster. This strong, highly concentrated magnetic field lies beneath them, potentially leading to strong solar flares. This is what has happened in this large area for the past two days.

A group of sunspots that triggered an explosion of plasma and magnetic fields called a coronal mass ejection (CME) caused the most intense geomagnetic storm ever recorded by the Sun in 1859. Male. The event disrupted the only mass communication, telegraph network of the time and caused global auroras.

However, the current sunspot may not cause the same level of storm. Since 1996, 141 sunspots known as Active Area 3664 (AR3664) have been as large or larger than they are now. “Earthward CMEs may be much less massive and less powerful than the large CMEs that caused the Carrington event.” At least some of the CMEs that have erupted in the Sunspot Cluster in recent days have coalesced to form what are known as “cannibalistic CMEs.” These particle-filled bubbles move away from the Sun at speeds ranging from less than 90,000 kilometers per hour to more than 10 million kilometers per hour. The distance between the Earth and the Sun is 150 million kilometers.

The sunspot cluster came into view of Earth a few days ago. Then the area looked normal. But then “it exploded into this behemoth.” This “lucky” timing allowed researchers to observe the growth of the giant sunspot cluster. Over the next few days, the Sun’s rotation will cause the sunspot group to move away from Earth, so any CME emitted will travel harmlessly into space. However, the stain may reappear. Sunspot clusters of this size can last for months, and the Sun’s new cycle could bring the behemoth into view of Earth in as little as two weeks.

The Sun’s activity varies according to the 11-year cycle. Activity in this cycle is expected to peak in 2025. This could be the first major event in a series we will experience over the next two or three years.