“Compensation of 23 thousand euros for a woman who suffered complications.” Symptoms and disability

special offer
Best offer
annual
79,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
Then only 49.99 euros Instead of 79.99 euros per year
Historic ruling. Recognized a compensation 23 thousand euros for a woman who suffered complications after the vaccine AstraZeneca. This is the ruling of a Moroccan court. The plaintiff received exactly 250 thousand Moroccan dirhams in return Paralysis of the face and lower limbs, presumably linked to the vaccine. The case, filed in June 2022, has been previously reported Moroccan media website “Hespress”. Morocco used millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in line with its use in 150 other countries around the world, continuing its adoption despite its suspension by several European countries, including Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. In this case the state was found guilty To compensate.
AstraZeneca and compensation for damages Lawyer Vitale: “Here is who can request it and how to act.”
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Binibeca Vell wants to close from tourism – SiViaggia
A cyber mystery in Moscow: Zelensky and Poroshenko excluded from the most wanted list
Palestine, Spain and Ireland will recognize the state on May 21. Here are the other countries in the world that are already doing this