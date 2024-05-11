“Compensation of 23 thousand euros for a woman who suffered complications.” Symptoms and disability

Historic ruling. Recognized a compensation 23 thousand euros for a woman who suffered complications after the vaccine AstraZeneca. This is the ruling of a Moroccan court. The plaintiff received exactly 250 thousand Moroccan dirhams in return Paralysis of the face and lower limbs, presumably linked to the vaccine. The case, filed in June 2022, has been previously reported Moroccan media website “Hespress”. Morocco used millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in line with its use in 150 other countries around the world, continuing its adoption despite its suspension by several European countries, including Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. In this case the state was found guilty To compensate.

AstraZeneca and compensation for damages Lawyer Vitale: “Here is who can request it and how to act.”