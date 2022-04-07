April 7, 2022

"We have always believed in the Scudetto, there is a lot of enthusiasm in the group"

Mirabelle Hunt April 7, 2022

dry diamondMidfielder NaplesSpeak directly into microphones Radio Kiss Kiss Naples About the season he is going through and talking about the next match against Fiorentina.

These are his sayings:

In Atlanta: “We went there and did our job, it was a tough match, but a very important one. We have a strong team and we can play for it until the end.”

What was the goal in Atalanta? “It was great for me and the team. When Koulibaly passed the ball to Lozano I said: ‘I’m going’ and then the ball arrived and I scored.”

Do you believe in him more after the victory over Atalanta? “Yes, we have always believed in it and now we are doing it more than that. We are a great group and have a great coach so let’s believe it. We have to win our last seven games.”

How to prepare for the match against Fiorentina? “We are training well, as always. We are only thinking about Fiorentina.”

Do you have a good relationship with Spalletti? “Yes, I love him. Many things have changed. The important thing is to win matches, even by playing less well. This is the only way to win the Scudetto. It takes cazzimma“.

Did you do a feat against Italy? It was a dream for my country. We were very happy. I was sorry for the many friends I have in Italy and I think they deserve to go to the World Championships. They played a great game against us, but that’s how football is. The strongest doesn’t always win.”

Where do you like to play? “I feel very good as an attacking midfielder or as a left winger. In the national team I also play as a striker, it depends on where you need it.”

Can you imagine what would happen in Naples if the Scudetto win?I don’t know what to expect, I hope to win. I talked about it with Pandev who told me it was indescribable. I see people you and We hope to make you happy after thirty years“.

