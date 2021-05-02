May 3, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

National Physics Olympiad, here are the ten winners

National Physics Olympiad, here are the ten winners

Karen Hines May 3, 2021 2 min read

An award ceremony was held for the student winners of the XXXV National Physics Olympiad yesterday. 61 of them faced the final challenge on the podium on Friday and Saturday. Ten of them were overall winners. The number of students participating – in this edition of the Olympiad – was about 25,000, coming from 580 schools across Italy and from Italian schools abroad.

The National Physics Olympiad is organized by the Ministry of Education with the scientific contribution of the AIF (Association for the Teaching of Physics). It is aimed at high schools. There are three selection stages stipulated in the regulation: the first school stage, the local tender, and the national tender. All tests – for this edition – were handled remotely, for the respective schools.

Two tests finalists had to pass for the podium: a theoretical exam with solving four physical problems and a practical test with an experiment. The available time for each was four hours.

Among the ten winners of the national competition, with another exam taking place at the end of May, two teams will be selected, each of five components, one participating in June in EuPhO (European Physics Olympiad) and the other in July in IPhO (International Physics Olympiad).

Names of the ten overall winners:

Martineau Barberry – Galileo Galilei Institute of Higher Education, Crema (CR)

Francesco Barcherini – Scientific High School “Renato Donatelli”, Terni

– Giacomo Calogero – “Julieta Panzi Pazuli” science high school, Lecce

– Marco Cattabano – Scientific High School “Elio Vittorini”, Naples

READ  China travels to the stars

– Luca Cremonese – Galileo Galilei Scientific High School, Arba (Colorado)

Danielle Fideli – Augusto Rigi Scientific High School, Rome

Massimo Gasparini – Enrico Fermi Science High School, Padua

Tommaso Lungi – Alessandro Volta Scientific High School, Milan

Marco Ricci – Liceo Scientifico “Galileo Galilei”, Trento

Alessandro Vallotta from Lorenzo Macheroni Science High School in Bergamo

Printing press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

No to health and social workers instead of nurses in nursing homes …

May 2, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Return from space for the Crew Dragon capsule. Landed in California

May 2, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

This newly discovered planet is much hotter than molten lava

May 2, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The second dose in the heart of the summer, a spurt of cancellations due to holidays updates »ILMETEO.it

May 3, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Men and Women, Previews: Samantha chose Curcio

May 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

National Physics Olympiad, here are the ten winners

May 3, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Inter, Marotta: Scudetto, Conte’s Great Advantages: We’ll Talk About the Future Next The Truth of Juventus’ Departure first page

May 3, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt