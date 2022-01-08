“Three Italian clubs in Origi”

“Three Italian clubs in Divock, Origi‘, the feedback from the UK, is being launched again Sky Sports UK It confirms the rumors reported by Il Tempo in recent days. There is also Lazio among the clubs that requested information from the Belgian player’s entourage. An interview to understand the margins of the operation scheduled for January. Origi expires with Liverpool, and the English club can also renew the contract for another year (this clause is expected in the contract), but the player prefers to leave the Reds to find more space elsewhere. Lazio conducted a survey, and reported themselves, that Origi’s value is less than 10 million, and could close in at around €6-7 million. Not a little, though, for an expired player. Origi is much loved by Sarri and TariHe can move as a striker and as a winger, that would be perfect for the Lazio Trident. But the problem also lies in the will of the boy who would prefer to stay in the Premier League, with Newcastle keenly interested in the possibility of buying him. Origi waits, and will still evaluate every proposal that will come to his agents’ table. He has a preference for the Prime Minister, but he does not have foreclosures towards Serie A. Lazio has moved in its stride, at the moment there are no big margins, also because it will be necessary to sell Muriqi first, but from England there are confirmations of Biancoceleste’s interest.

Posted on 7/1/2022 at 7.50