Ghulam on the left and diamonds confirmed Zelensky’s place

It’s 16:30 in Maradona’s day Naples . challenge Sampdoria. Azzurri wants to get back to winning at home after some exciting knockouts with Empoli and Spezia. Sampdoria wants to make up for it after slipping with Cagliari. At home in Naples, Spalletti lose too Zelensky Because of Covid, in her place is Elmas. Tuanzebe, who had his first training session with his new teammates, will sit on the bench. Fabian Ruiz is also available on the bench, as for the rest, Mertens-Petagna is voted for the leading role, with the Belgian favorite. At Sampdoria, Daversa will not be able to count on Candreva, who has been disqualified. Askelsen should play his place, with Gabbaydini-Cabuto confirmed up front. These are the possible formations mentioned by Alfredo Pedolla’s website:

The latest football in Naples

Napoli Sampdoria Possible line-ups

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghulam; Diem, Lobotka; Politano, Elmas, Insigne; Mertens. Coach: Dominicini. Sampdoria (4-4-2): Odero; Dragosin, Ferrari, Chabot, Moro (Augello); Thorsby, Ekdal; Rincon, Askelsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini. Coach: D’Aversa.