Musk wants to introduce video and audio calls on X – Last Hour

Elon Musk wants to bring video and voice calling to the X, in a new move to expand the platform that he aspires to become an “app for everything.” According to the billionaire, in fact, X should be similar to WeChat and bring the social media experience to video games through finance.





The indiscretion comes as his autobiography In the Library, written by Walter Isaacson, appears in which he talks about the takeover of the social network. “What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon,” he said on March 31, 2022 during a dinner with then-CEO Parag Agrawal, when it was just revealed that the billionaire had bought shares in the platform. The premise of buying the company wasn’t in the air yet: Musk wanted to act from the outside to give life to his dream of creating X.com that he’d been trying to achieve for decades. However, a few days later, in his “reckless and irreverent” manner, the owner of Tesla decided to change the pace of work: to change the platform, something as radical as the purchase of Twitter was required.



