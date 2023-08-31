September 1, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Musk wants to introduce video and audio calls on X – Last Hour

Musk wants to introduce video and audio calls on X – Last Hour

Karen Hines September 1, 2023 1 min read

Elon Musk wants to bring video and voice calling to the X, in a new move to expand the platform that he aspires to become an “app for everything.” According to the billionaire, in fact, X should be similar to WeChat and bring the social media experience to video games through finance.


The indiscretion comes as his autobiography In the Library, written by Walter Isaacson, appears in which he talks about the takeover of the social network. “What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon,” he said on March 31, 2022 during a dinner with then-CEO Parag Agrawal, when it was just revealed that the billionaire had bought shares in the platform. The premise of buying the company wasn’t in the air yet: Musk wanted to act from the outside to give life to his dream of creating X.com that he’d been trying to achieve for decades. However, a few days later, in his “reckless and irreverent” manner, the owner of Tesla decided to change the pace of work: to change the platform, something as radical as the purchase of Twitter was required.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA Agency

See also  Here's how much Streamers earn and how to cancel at any time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The EU’s new climate commissioner has never dealt with climate (but he worked for Shell)

August 31, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Those signs of the “strong forces” that mattered to Palazzo Chigi. In three weeks’ time, Philotto from the Financial Times, Bloomberg, The Economist and CNBC as Rome negotiates overhaul of the EU’s Stability Pact

August 31, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Credit cards, Visa and MasterCard are considering the increase in commissions

August 31, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Musk wants to introduce video and audio calls on X – Last Hour

September 1, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Branko’s predictions for tomorrow, September 1, 2023: Aries, Pisces, Gemini, Capricorn

September 1, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Never-before-seen structures inside Supernova 1987A! James Webb’s photo is great

September 1, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Starfield, Digital Foundry’s analysis calls it Bethesda’s best game

September 1, 2023 Gerald Bax