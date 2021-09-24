The smart working state, the first to come back into existence are the employees in the counters: here is the Dpcm

The decree it’s ready. He is on the table Mario Draghi Which he has to sign in the next few hours. This is the Dpcm With Public work In existence it will return to being the “normal way” of service. It is one of the pieces necessary to return to the offices of public officials after approval green lane For all workers, public and private, which will come into effect on October 15.

Smart state work, back to the office

At the same time, there will also be a discussion with CTS, the Technical Scientific Committee, to assess the possible easing of some restrictions thanks to staff vaccination. The model, again, is the one used to reopen schools. In institutes, for example, if logistical conditions do not allow this, today it is already possible to reduce the spacing of at least one meter. The possibility of removing masks if there is 100% vaccination in the class was also discussed. Another sensitive issue is related to quarantine.

If so, then in the near future it will be possible to leave the house only those who are positive and not an entire classroom or office, and limit themselves to smears of others. It was said that the nodes must be unrestricted to ensure a safe return to work. The return, however, as explained by the Minister of Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, will be gradual. The first to return to the office immediately after October 15th will be the workers at the counters. The so-called “front office”. The intent is to reopen offices that provide direct services to citizens, and permanently remove signs that say “Closed for smart work.” Immediately after that, it will be the turn of back office employees, and then officials of ministries and local authorities.

the draft

Meanwhile, the topic of agile work is also the topic of renewal of the government employment contract. Yesterday there was a new meeting between the agency that sits at the government table and the acronyms representing the workers. Arran’s president, Antonio Nadeo, has submitted to the unions a full draft of the new employment contract, however, schedules for expected salary increases for employees are still missing. A new meeting was postponed to about ten days. And in the text presented yesterday, all of tonight’s predictions were confirmed, starting with smart work and reforming the professional system. For agile work, we will return to the individual agreement between employee and management. Workers will have to agree with their managers on methods for working remotely, starting with indicating the number of days they will spend in the office. In this sense, the new intelligent business model will be, as is already happening in the private sector, a “hybrid” one, partly in presence and partly at a distance. The working day will be divided into three time periods. There will be a specific set of ‘processes’, where smart working employees must not only be available, but also act on the spot. Then there will be the “availability” scope, where workers will be able to receive phone calls and emails, but won’t have to guarantee immediate operation. Finally, there will be a “dismissal” period during which the employee cannot be contacted under any circumstances.