E-commerce, a driving force for the $110 billion GDP

E-commerce can generate an impetus of more than 110 billion euros (+6% of GDP in 2022) for the Italian economy and is an element in the fight against inflation. This is what was revealed by the new study conducted by the European House – Ambrosetti in collaboration with Amazon and presented at the Cernobbio Forum. Indeed, today, the adoption of e-commerce allowed the country to achieve 21 billion euros in turnover, which it would not otherwise have been. They were missing. If all Italian companies adopted the online sales channel, an additional €89 billion would be generated in the economy. Moreover, Italian companies selling online – according to the survey of 650 companies – thanks to the adoption of the digital channel, reported an average increase in sales volume of 8.8%, profit margins of 8.1%, and exports of 8.1%. . The biggest benefits were found for SMEs: a larger percentage of SMEs actually recorded an increase in turnover (+9.3%), margins (+64%) and exports (+3%) compared to large firms. “Those who sell online also realize the benefits over the physical channel – explains Lorenzo Tavazzi, Partner and Area Director of Scenarios and Intelligence at the European House – Ambrosetti -, noting in particular the increase in brand awareness (7 out of 10), an innovation that relies on the offer experience Multi-channel, improve after-sales service (6 out of 10) and expand domestic and foreign customer base (6 out of 10). For Mariangela Marseille, Vice President and Regional Director of Amazon Italy and Spain, “These data confirm how the development of e-commerce has supported the purchasing power of households, increased the level of competitiveness among firms, and stimulated the growth of the Italian economy. In this challenging macroeconomic context, we will continue to Investment and innovation to support the country’s priorities: economic growth and job opportunities, digital transformation, sustainability, and skills.