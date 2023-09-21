Murdoch, 92, resigns from Fox and News Corp but is still around

Businessman Rupert Murdoch, the undisputed king of media, announced that he will resign as chairman of Fox Network and News Corp. His media empire. The baton is passed to his son Lachlan who will lead both companies. Murdoch, 92 years old [nella foto Lapresse con l’ex moglie Jerry Hall, la quarta] Fox News Channel launched in 1996, and today the station is the most watched television news channel in the United States. But not only. The Murdoch family is a multi-billion dollar global media giant – Forbes estimates its value in 2023 at$17.5 billion – With a presence in the cable, television, satellite, internet, sports, publishing and cinema sectors. The Murdoch family’s various media, publishing and online activities are also present in Australia and the United States also in Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, India, China, in many Asian countries and in New Zealand. The editorial team communicates every day or so 4.7 billion people, or three-quarters of the world’s population. Firepower is also often used to influence political representatives and public debate.

Murdoch surrenders, but not completely

The businessman will thus become honorary president of the two companies. Murdoch has so far shown no intention of stepping down or even giving up, even after naming Lachlan heir to his empire in 2019, when he sold his massive entertainment holdings to Walt Disney Co. He stressed that for now, as honorary president, he will continue to serve as an advisor Lachlan Murdoch.

The battle against elites and freedom of expression

“Our businesses are in good health, and so am I. For us, the opportunities far outweigh the economic challenges. We have every reason to be optimistic about the years ahead. I certainly am, and I intend to participate actively. But the battle for freedom of expression and, ultimately, freedom of thought, has not been Bitter as it is.” Murdoch continues, “Self-serving bureaucracies seek to silence those who question their source and purpose. Elites have open disdain for anyone who is not part of their exclusive class. Most media outlets collaborate with these elites, spreading political narratives rather than pursuing the truth. However, the media mogul stressed that he will “actively participate in the community” that the companies represent. “I will watch our programs, read our newspapers, websites, and books with interest and a critical eye.”