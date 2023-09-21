Rupert Murdoch hands over leadership of the Fox and News Corp empire to his son Lachlan

Rome, September 21, 2023 – Seventy years of a brilliant career behind him. Entertainment mogul Rupert Murdoch At the age of 92, he retired in March and took commandFox Empire And News Corp For the son Lachlan. Murdoch will become honorary chairman of both companies, and his son Lachlan will be sole chairman.

Murdoch has so far shown no intention of resigning or even giving up, after a long career that began a long time ago 1954 After Lachlan was appointed heir to his empire in 2019when he sold his extensive entertainment holdings to Walt Disney Company. The son, who congratulated his father, confirmed: “Until now, as honorary president, he will continue to work as an advisor.” He added: “We thank him for his vision and determination. We are grateful that he will serve as Chairman Emeritus and know that he will continue to provide valuable advice to both companies.

Life and career

Rupert Murdoch was born in 1932 In Melbourne. He is an Australian-born American publisher, businessman, television producer, and entrepreneur The richest and most influential men in the world. Murdoch is a real climber, like a self-made man. After graduating from Worcester College, Oxford, he returned to Australia when his father died and inherited the local Adelaide newspaper. Today, Australia owns dozens of newspapers, including the best-selling national newspaper, Australian, founded in 1964. Between the 1960s and 1970s, his empire gradually grew, with the purchase of important publications in both the United Kingdom and the United States, effectively becoming one of the most influential publishers in the world. Among others, he controls the British tabloid newspaper sunNewspaper timesAnd American newspapers New York Post And wall Street Journal, The leading financial newspaper in the United States.

In the 1980s, he also began to devote himself to television, where he first established a television channel Fox TV channel (after the acquisition of the film company 20th Century Fox), and then the satellite television network sky (Sold in 2018 to the American company Comcast).

Over the years, he has also had a significant influence on American politics: he has long been considered a supporter of the former US president Donald Trump.

Communities

