October 27, 2023

Municipality of Naples – A weather warning for expected adverse weather events continues from Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 8.00pm until Thursday 26 October 2023 at 10.00am.

City parks will be closed until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Bagnoli’s northern pontoon will be closed and access to the city’s public beaches will be restricted.

Local precipitation including rain or thunderstorms

Alert Status:
Yellow (Normal)

Risk Type:
Localized hydrology

Main event shots and ground effects
surface runoff with potential material transport events;
– possible flooding of underground rooms and people on the ground floor;
– Involvement of surface runoff of water on roads, potential regeneration events of stormwater drainage systems, overflows and low-lying areas;
– increase in hydrometric levels of water bodies, flooding of neighboring areas, and more local critical problems (flooding, narrowing, etc.);
– possible flooding of underground rooms and people on the ground floor;
– Even in the absence of rainfall, due to soil saturation, potential rock falls and occasional landslides in many places in the region are linked to particularly weak hydrological conditions.

Local to temporarily scattered precipitation including occasional moderate intensity showers or thunderstorms.

Alert Status:
Yellow (Normal)

Risk Type:
Hydrology for storms

Main event shots and ground effects
– Storm events are characterized by forecast uncertainty and speed of evolution, wind, lightning, possible hail and falling branches or trees that can cause damage to roofs and temporary structures;
– surface flow with potential material transport events;
– possible increase in the hydrometric levels of small water bodies, flooding of neighboring areas, and local complex problems (flooding, narrowing, etc.);
– possible flooding of underground rooms and people on the ground floor;
– Potential backflow events of water surface runoff and stormwater drainage systems on roads and engaging in depressed urban areas;
– Possible rock falls and occasional landslides in many places of the territory especially linked to hydrological conditions Fragile.

Code of conduct in the event of a weather warning for significant hydrologic events

– Avoid frequenting underground rooms or rooms located on the ground floor, especially if roads are known to be affected by large water discharges and regularly monitor the level of water discharge. In case of flooding, disconnect the power supply immediately;

– If you have to drive through a critical road underpass during a weather warning, proceed with extreme caution, check if it is practicable, and if not, notify emergency numbers 112, 113, 115 immediately.

– Citizens are invited to pay maximum attention to sites already notified of hydrological risk (slopes and slides due to possible landslides and landslides) and hydraulic risk (underground drains and sewage collection areas due to possible flooding).

Noteworthy tunnels and city platforms that will be closed during heavy rain include:
1. Via Claudio/Estadio San Paulo Underpass (Left Side) (Furigrota)
2. Viale dei Ciliegi (Ciano) underpasses
3. Underpass via Vicinale Cupa San Severino/Via Antonio de Ferraris (Poggioreale)
4. Via Comunale San Severino/Basano (Poggiorail) underpass
5. Via Enrico Russo Underpass (Barra).
6. Underpass via Mastellone (Barra).
7. Naples Business Center Underpasses (Poggiorail)
8. Arina S. Antonio Heights Via Ben Hur (Socao)

Specification of “Areas of Interest”:

Zone 1: Piana Campana, Naples, Islands, Vesuvian region;
Zone 2Alto Volturno and Matisse;
Zone 3: Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Hills and Bicentini Hills;
Zone 4Upper Irbinia and Sannio;
Zone 5: Tucciano and Alto Sele;
Zone 6: Piana Sele and Alto Cilento;
Zone 7: Tanager;
Zone 8: Lower cylinder.

