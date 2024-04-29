Cooperation between the two countries is being renewed

The institutional meeting between Ravenna Castres de Rosa and the Consul General of the United States, Daniela Ballard, who will serve at the Consulate General of Lungarno América since August 2023, took place this morning at the Prefecture Palace in the province of Vespucci. Florence specializes in the Emilia Romagna region. Also in attendance were Emma Tewksbury Wolfe, a diplomatic officer working at the State Department's Italy desk in Washington, and Michael Comelli, an expert in political economy at the aforementioned consulate.

“It was a very warm visit – the presidential declaration marked by maximum availability between the United States and the Ravenna institutions, the meeting was an opportunity to underline the traditional cooperation between the two countries. An exchange of views on the historic friendship between Italy and the United States”. The discussion continued on the main priorities for the work of the PNRR involving all the structures of the local authorities and Port Authority. A whole system of local hospitality. The closeness expressed by the Embassy to the people of Romagna has not diminished, especially with the imminent anniversary of last May's floods that affected Ravenna and its province.

At the end of the visit, Prefect de Rosa thanked the Consul, giving him a plate depicting the mosaics of Ravenna and a book on the Coat of Arms of the Government Palace, while Consul Daniela Ballard presented him with the book “The United States Capitol”. ” Architecture of the US Capitol. Upon leaving the Prefecture, the Consul reiterated his affection for Ravenna and affirmed his great desire to cooperate to further develop relations and initiatives between the two countries.