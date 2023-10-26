Finance Image not available Ford, first deal in America: 25% increase in factories The United Auto Workers announced that it has reached a tentative agreement to renew its labor contract with Ford

1′ reading

After weeks of strikes and blockades of US factories, the first signs of an agreement between carmakers and union representatives are coming. The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative agreement to renew its labor contract with Ford, marking a breakthrough at the end of nearly six weeks of strikes against Detroit’s Big Three. , Ford, GM and Stellantis.

The four-year deal still needs to be ratified by the company’s 57,000 union members, but could be a blueprint for reaching agreements with two other automakers. The UAW called for all Ford workers to return to work and said it would pressure GM and Stellantis to negotiate. The convergence point seems to be a 25% salary increase over four years. The first union reactions were obvious: “Victory” notices the United Auto Workers, “record profits mean record contracts” to talk about US President Joe Biden in recent weeks. Applause from the political front as well. But when While President Joe Biden spoke calmly about a historic deal, Senator Bernie Sanders made more radical statements: «When workers fight against corporate greed, they win. It’s time for General Motors and Stellandis to negotiate a fairer deal for their workers.”

Still awaiting the approval of the company’s 57,000 union members, the bargaining chip now shifts to the other two giants, GM and Stellantis.

