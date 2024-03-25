Mozzarella cheese in light carrosa: How to prepare it in the oven while maintaining its crunch

It's impossible to resist mozzarella in carrozza, but why not make it light? You will be amazed by its crunch, and you will eat it without feeling guilty.

the Mozzarella in carozza It's one of those foods that is really hard to resist. Perfect for a delicious second course, and also for an aperitif with friends.

Delicious and crunchy like any fried food, some may abandon it because they think it contains high calories due to the cooking method.

At that time Why not make it light? You can still bring this dish to the table and surprise your friends when you tell them it's not fried.

Its deliciousness and crunchiness will not be affected by the change. seeing is believingNo one will notice the difference.

Mozzarella in Carrozza Light: Ingredients

200 grams of mozzarella cheese

8 slices of bread

2 medium eggs

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

50 grams of whole milk

Bread crumbs to taste

how to prepare

The first thing to do is cut the mozzarella into slices Let it dry completely So that it does not lose its liquid during cooking and risks losing the crunch of the final result. Meanwhile, arrange the bread slices on the surface and trim the edges with a sharp knife. Peel the eggs in a bowl and whisk them with salt and pepper, then pour the milk on a plate and the breadcrumbs on a tray, so that everything is ready for the next steps. gathering Now the mozzarella cheese in the carrozza: place a few slices of mozzarella cheese on a slice of bread and close it with another slice as if it were forming a sandwich.

Dip the mixed sandwich in the milk Without letting it soak too much Otherwise you risk breaking the bread. Dip it quickly in the beaten eggs and finally in the breadcrumbs, being careful not to leave the edges. It's time to move on to cooking.

To get you Light mozzarella cheese in carozza You will have to cook them in the oven instead of dipping them in oil. Line a baking tray with baking paper, arrange the four prepared pieces, then cook in a stationary oven preheated to 200 degrees for about 15 minutes. When the slices are golden and crispy, remove them from the oven and serve hot immediately to preserve the filling. Stringy. If you want, you can make light carrozza mozzarella even more delicious and irresistible by hiding a secret ingredient inside: some Anchovy fillet When placed on mozzarella cheese, it will add an extra touch to your dish.