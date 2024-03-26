March 26, 2024

Economic agenda for March 26, 2024

March 26, 2024

Offering government bonds

Italy

  • Issuance The BOT expires on September 30, 2024 (midterm). Amount offered: 7 billion euros.

  • Issuance The BOT expires on June 13, 2024 (Remaining annual life is 3 months). Amount offered: 1.5 billion euros.

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Meetings with the financial community

Oba

  • A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Crown Bidco for the shares is underway Todd. The process will end on May 8, 2024.

Capital increase

  • Work is underway to increase capital Juventus Club. The process will end on March 27, 2024.

My quarter

United State

  • GameStop (Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Germany

  • Guide for Consumer confidence In April 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -28.0.

Spain

  • Bill (Final) for the fourth quarter of 2023 (9.00 am). Consensus: +0.6% S/F; +2.0% YoY (preliminary).

United State

  • Durable goods orders In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +1.0% mo/m.

  • Durable goods orders (Excluding defense and aircraft sector) in February 2024 (1.30 pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

  • Guide for Consumer confidence In March 2024 (3.00 pm). Consensus: 107.0.

