Economic agenda for March 26, 2024

Offering government bonds
Italy
- Issuance The BOT expires on September 30, 2024 (midterm). Amount offered: 7 billion euros.
- Issuance The BOT expires on June 13, 2024 (Remaining annual life is 3 months). Amount offered: 1.5 billion euros.
Italian Stock Exchange
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Meetings with the financial community
Oba
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Crown Bidco for the shares is underway Todd. The process will end on May 8, 2024.
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Juventus Club. The process will end on March 27, 2024.
My quarter
United State
- GameStop (Q4 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Germany
- Guide for Consumer confidence In April 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -28.0.
Spain
- Bill (Final) for the fourth quarter of 2023 (9.00 am). Consensus: +0.6% S/F; +2.0% YoY (preliminary).
United State
- Durable goods orders In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +1.0% mo/m.
- Durable goods orders (Excluding defense and aircraft sector) in February 2024 (1.30 pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.
- Guide for Consumer confidence In March 2024 (3.00 pm). Consensus: 107.0.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Mozzarella cheese in light carrosa: How to prepare it in the oven while maintaining its crunch
Swine fever, alert in Emilia. “If infected wild boars came down from the Apennines to the plains, there would be enormous economic and social repercussions.”
Auto insurance, increases more than 10% in the last two years. The highest is in Naples (560 euros) and the lowest is in Enna (287 euros)