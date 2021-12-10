Minimum and Recommended System Requirements – Multiplayer.it

December 11, 2021

Gerald Bax December 11, 2021 1 min read

with imminent arrival Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergraded for him computerExclusive to the Epic Games Store, Square Enix has unveiled Minimum and Recommended System Requirements. Fortunately, we are not talking about particularly demanding hardware requirements and the game should run smoothly even with fairly old configurations.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade:

minimum

  • The operating system: Windows 10 64bit (version 2004 o superiore)
  • Healer: Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage space: 100 GB or more
  • X direct: Version 12 or higher
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM)

Recommended (1440p)

  • The operating system: Windows 10 64bit (version 2004 o superiore)
  • Healer: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Storage space: 100 GB or more
  • X direct: Version 12 or higher
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 （8 GB VRAM)

As we learned from Square Enix’s official release, the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will have exclusive features, including improved textures, lighting, and backgrounds. Downloadable content “Episode Intermission” starring Yuffie will also be included.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be available on the Epic Games Store starting December 16, 2021. Like Forspoken, the game will sell for €80, a decision that sparks a lot of discussion in these hours.

