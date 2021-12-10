New photos and details from Square Enix – Nerd4.life



One of the Forspoken characters

Square Enix has posted some new pictures I shared some new ones details From foresbookThe long-awaited action game. The occasion was the release of the new trailer, which took place during The Game Awards 2021.

Surely you would have seen it if you had spent the night with us. But no more chatter and see photos collage in rich image Galleria:

Let’s read the description of Forspoken Pictures:

The action-packed new gameplay visuals in the trailer show how Frey’s mission will lead her to Athia to discover different locations where she’ll learn how to use it. parkour The magic to travel through this unknown land in a smooth and fast way. Also seen were some magical abilities that you’ll use to fight wild Athena’s monsters that she encounters along her path, including the newly revealed Doom Zombies and Jabberwock.

Players also met a new Forspoken character, Tantha Prav, the crazy wicked witch played by actress Paulina Macintosh in The Walking Dead. “It was incredible to play Tantha Prav, and I can’t wait for players to meet her and get to know her as Frey sees her: an unstoppable, unforgiving force of nature, full of secrets.” Macintosh said. “She will prove to be a ruthless opponent to the players who follow Fry on her journey to the land of Athena.”

File details Deluxe digital copy, Available to book as of today:

Rare Resource Kit (only included with the PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Edition);

Small art book (digital download);

small soundtrack (digital download);

DLC prequel “Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust”.

Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will also receive the following items:

Unlimited Cloak, Symbol Combo Necklace, Nails Haptic Support and Beginner Crafting Set (PS5);

Elite Cloak, Spooky Combo Necklace, Prismatic Blast (PC) Bolts.

Before leaving, we remind you that a Forspoken release is scheduled for May 24, 2022 on PC and PS5. The PC version will be available for purchase from Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.