Development is in big trouble and a lot of money is wasted, according to a report – Nerd4.life

According to a report by Kotaku, the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be in one critical mode. In fact, the project will burn a lot of money. Something not going in the right direction has been evident for years, given the sudden disappearance from the scene, the loss of director Michel Ancel and unfulfilled promises to players, particularly those about getting them involved in making the game. .

Insider Tom Henderson also gave strength to Kotaku’s narration, commenting on a question asked by a follower about the state of the game, in which a man with his arms crosses standing on top of a pile of full garbage bags.

In short, we talk more and more insistently about one of them full cancellation Beyond Good & Evil 2, although many still hope to solve the problems. After all, the game appears to be still in pre-production, at least according to what Bloomberg reported at the beginning of the year, so the situation is really in the making, as is the worrisome state of the title’s health.

Of course, if you had to make him suffer like this, it would probably be best to let him go…