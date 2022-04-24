April 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Development is in big trouble and a lot of money is wasted, according to a report - Nerd4.life

Development is in big trouble and a lot of money is wasted, according to a report – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 24, 2022 1 min read

According to a report by Kotaku, the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be in one critical mode. In fact, the project will burn a lot of money. Something not going in the right direction has been evident for years, given the sudden disappearance from the scene, the loss of director Michel Ancel and unfulfilled promises to players, particularly those about getting them involved in making the game. .

Insider Tom Henderson also gave strength to Kotaku’s narration, commenting on a question asked by a follower about the state of the game, in which a man with his arms crosses standing on top of a pile of full garbage bags.

In short, we talk more and more insistently about one of them full cancellation Beyond Good & Evil 2, although many still hope to solve the problems. After all, the game appears to be still in pre-production, at least according to what Bloomberg reported at the beginning of the year, so the situation is really in the making, as is the worrisome state of the title’s health.

Of course, if you had to make him suffer like this, it would probably be best to let him go…

See also  CD Projekt reveals what an animal is - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

CD Projekt is considering extending menstrual leave to the entire company, similar to GOG – Nerd4.life

April 24, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Ubisoft officially reveals Project Q and opens registrations for the beta version, and it won’t be Battle Royale – Nerd4.life

April 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

3.88 A custom update to expand Outlaws is available, here’s the news – Nerd4.life

April 23, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

5 min read

Digital state currencies: The United States and the European Union are slow, and developing countries are running

April 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Common Current Account, Here’s What You’re Risking: ‘Attention’

April 24, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Esport, in Italy we start investing in yards

April 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

There is an “anti-universe” going back in time

April 24, 2022 Karen Hines