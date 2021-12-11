1600 Primogem free as a gift from miHoYo, here’s how to get it – Nerd4.life

To celebrate the award he won Jinshin effect During The Game Awards 2021, miHoYo decided that Give The son of 1600 Primogem for all players. Here’s how to get it.

For starters, during the show hosted by Geoff Keighley, Genshin Impact was awarded as Best Game in the “Best Mobile Game” category. As in the case of the prizes won in the PlayStation Partner Awards, miHoYo has once again decided to celebrate the result with a great reward that we are sure will please many. As mentioned in the beginning, we are talking about 1,600 elemental elements, just enough to get 10 intertwined fates, which will come Distributed from 11 to 14 December, in groups of 400 per day.

To get this bonus, simply access the in-game mailbox from Paimon’s menu and redeem the rewards from the emails miHoYo will send to players in the next few days. The only condition that must be met is that you have reached at leastAdventure Rank 7, which only takes a few hours to play. As mentioned above, Primogems will ship from December 11-14, but you’ll have until the end of the Genshin Impact version 2.3 lifecycle (January 5, 2022) to redeem them.

This 1,600 Primogem bonus will definitely come in handy for anyone still trying to get Eula or Albedo from the streamers currently active in Genshin Impact or for those saving up for Arataki Itto and Gorou, the new characters in update 2.3. by Genshin Impact. How will you use this gift from miHoYo? Let us know in the comments.

Speaking of The Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was introduced during the show starring Gorou, Arataki Itto, and other Inazuma characters.