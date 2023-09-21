Milan and Pioli test Reinders as manager: four possible changes in the lineup before facing Verona | first page

Simply basic. Rade Krunic is the only Milan player to have played all the minutes in the first 5 matchesBetween the championship and the Italian Cup this season. The Bosnian had spent the summer considering more than one idea in Istanbul and Fenerbahce, but Stefano Pioli was also against starting real negotiations: “You can’t touch Reid.” The answer came in the first meeting with management. Essential yes, but it is not immune to the fatigue of the many close commitments that lie ahead Satan From now until mid-October. But for coach Emilian, the decision was never taken lightly, so everything will become clearer a few hours before the match against Verona scheduled for next Saturday at the San Siro. Raiders as manager – Another option, excluding Reinders from the first Champions League match against Newcastle, did not pay the dividends Pioli and his staff expected. The Dutchman needs to improve his shooting accuracy but he remains one of the few who always knows how to play vertically. Today, the Rossoneri coach tried the former Alkmaar player from low point to counterpoint instead of Krunic. An interesting hypothesis that the technical staff intends to work on in the present (with a view of Verona) and the future. Against Venice, Florenzi should have a chance from the first minute while Thiao can rest with the main defensive duo of Tomori and Kjaer. Space in midfield for Musa, who made a good impression against Newcastle.